Three of family found dead in Odisha’s Kendrapada, reason yet to be ascertained

Rajnagar: In a tragic incident, three of a family were found dead in Odisha’s Kendrapada district, reports said in this regard. The incident was reported from Ragnagar in Kendrapada, under the limits of Marine Talachua police station.

According to reports, the bodies of woman and her son were recovered by the police from their house. Meanwhile, the body of the woman’s husband was found hanging outside the house. The deceased have been identified as father Siddham Mandal, mother Jayanti, and their son Parakshit.

The exact reason behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the local people first spotted the man’s body hanging outside their house and informed the police about it. Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and recovered the three bodies. Further, the police have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the police have requested help from a forensic team to investigate the matter. Further, the bodies of the deceased have also been sent for post mortem. The police believe that the post-mortem reports will shed more light on the matter. Further details into the case are awaited.

