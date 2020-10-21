Three of a family killed over land dispute in Odisha
Representational image

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, at least three persons of a family were allegedly hacked to death over a land dispute in Lapada village under Mahulapali Police limits  in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

A woman, her daughter and son-in-law were allegedly killed with an axe by their neigbours’s family in the village , sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Heerabati Behera, her daughter Sabitri Behera and son-in-law Giridhari Behera.

(More details awaited)

 

 

 

