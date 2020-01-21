Three Odisha girls to receive National Bravery Awards 2019

Bhubaneswar: Three girls from Odisha among 22 children will receive the ICCW National Bravery Awards 2019 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of Republic Day this year, an official said on Tuesday.

The three bravehearts from Odisha are Purnima Giri and Sabita Giri of Nipania village in Kendrapara district, and Shrimati Badra of Angul.

The ICCW Dhruva Award will be given to Purnima Giri (16 years) and Sabita Giri (15 years) for saving 12 persons from drowning in a river when a boat sank into water full with crocodiles.

On January 2, a picnic party of 52 people was on its way back from Hukitolato Kuiang, an unmanned island in Bay of Bengal and a popular picnic spot, in Kendrapara district on a boat. However, the boat started sinking near Nipania village.

Hearing the screams for help, the Giri sisters came out of their house and jumped into the river by putting their lives at risk. They rescued the lives of 12 persons from drowning.

At least 10 persons drowned to death in the incident, said sources.

On the other hand, Srimati Badra (10) has been selected for the ICCW Prahalada Award for helping her friend who lost her right leg in a train accident.

On November 27, 2018, Srimati Badra along with Pramila Munda were crossing the railway track to return to their houses when a stationary goods train suddenly started moving.

While Srimati managed to cross the track, Pramila fell down on the track and lost her right leg. Showing courage, Srimati pulled Pramila out of the track. She also carried her on shoulders for 300 metres up to her residence, saving the life of her friend.