Three more wetlands in Odisha get Ramsar recognition

By WCE 1 130 0

Bhubaneswar: The Union environment ministry on Saturday announced three more wetlands in Odisha have got Ramsar recognition.

The three wetlands from Odisha which got Ramsar recognition are Tampara Lake in Ganjam district, Hirakud Reservoir in Sambalpur district and Ansupa Lake in Cuttack district.

“PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s love and care for environment is helping India scale newer heights in conservation.

Elated to inform that 11 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition. This takes our tally to 75 sites,” tweeted Bhupender Yadav, Union Environment Minister.

Ramsar site is a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an environmental treaty established by UNESCO in 1971, named after the city of ‘Ramsar’ in Iran.

You might also like
State

Minor flood like situation in Mahanadi: Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief Bijaya…

State

Intense spell of rainfall alert in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

State

Hirakud Dam Opens Four More Sluice Gates

State

Cuttack: CMC Conducts Quality Check of paneer, cheese following adulteration…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.