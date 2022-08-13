Three more wetlands in Odisha get Ramsar recognition

Bhubaneswar: The Union environment ministry on Saturday announced three more wetlands in Odisha have got Ramsar recognition.

The three wetlands from Odisha which got Ramsar recognition are Tampara Lake in Ganjam district, Hirakud Reservoir in Sambalpur district and Ansupa Lake in Cuttack district.

“PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s love and care for environment is helping India scale newer heights in conservation.

Elated to inform that 11 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition. This takes our tally to 75 sites,” tweeted Bhupender Yadav, Union Environment Minister.

India achieves the distinction of having 75 Wetlands recognised as Ramsar Sites, reaffirming India's commitment to maintaining ecological character of these sites & contribute to biodiversity globally.

Ramsar site is a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an environmental treaty established by UNESCO in 1971, named after the city of ‘Ramsar’ in Iran.