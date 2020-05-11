Three more COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha, Tally rises to 394

Three more COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha, Tally rises to 394

Bhubaneswar: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 394, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Of the three new positive cases, one each reported form Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Cuttack district in the State.

Out of the total positive cases in the State, as many as 85 persons have been recovered from the COVID-19 while three persons died of the decease. The active cases stood at 306 so far.