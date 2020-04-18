Coronavirus
Representational image

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; one new positive case detected

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Three more COVID-19 patients  have been recovered in Odisha , said the State Health department  on Saturday.

All of them are the residents of the State Capital, Bhubaneswar, it added.

However, one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the State today.

A 58-year-old man of of Balasore district tested positive for COVID-19 today, said the health department adding that contact tracing of the new Coronavirus positive case and follow up action has been initiated.

Of the total 61 COVID-19 positive cases detected so far,  24 persons have recovered while one person has succumbed to the disease. With this the number of active cases in Odisha stands at 36.

