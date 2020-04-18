Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; one new positive case detected

Bhubaneswar: Three more COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha , said the State Health department on Saturday.

All of them are the residents of the State Capital, Bhubaneswar, it added.

Three more positive cases of COVID 19 in Odisha, all from Bhubaneswar, have recovered and are being discharged. With this the total recoveries of the State stand at 24. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 18, 2020

However, one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the State today.

A 58-year-old man of of Balasore district tested positive for COVID-19 today, said the health department adding that contact tracing of the new Coronavirus positive case and follow up action has been initiated.

Of the total 61 COVID-19 positive cases detected so far, 24 persons have recovered while one person has succumbed to the disease. With this the number of active cases in Odisha stands at 36.