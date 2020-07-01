Three members of looters gang arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: The Badachana police have busted a gang of looters who were involved in a loot near Chhatia in National Highway of Jajpur, Odisha.

As per sources, a complaint was lodged at Badachana police station by one Satyabrata Das of Benapur Village under Badachana police limits in Jajpur district.

Satyabrata was attacked by a gang of three miscreants in the highway a few days back. The looters snatched mobile phone and cash from him and fled from the scene.

While investigating Satyabrata’s case, the police arrested the members of the looters gang who were involved in the crime.

Later, the police have court-forwarded them.

