Three Maoists Shot Dead During Gun Battle With Security Forces

Malkangiri: At least three Maoists including a woman Maoist were killed during a gunbattle with security forces in neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district.

According to reports, the security personnel conducted a raid after getting information of Maoists’ camp at Bhandardih hills under Dhanora police limits in Kondagaon district. However, the red rebels fired at the security personnel all of a sudden.

A fierce gun battle ensued after the security personnel retaliated following which the Maoists flee from the spot. However, the bodies of three Maoists including a woman were found in the forest.

The security forces also recovered an SLR (self-loading rifle), a 303 rifle and three 12 bore rifles and camping materials including items of daily use.

Sources said that combing operations by the security forces have been intensified in the area following the gunfight.