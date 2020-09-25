Jajpur: Three persons including a woman and a child were killed after two-wheeler they were riding collided head-on with an ambulance on NH-16 near Neulpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Sankar Sahu of Bidanasi in Cuttack, his wife and their six-year old daughter.

According to reports, Sahu along with his wife and daughter was heading to Bhadrak while the ambulance approaching from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler head-on killing the trio on the spot.

Soon after the tragic incident, the driver of the ambulance reportedly fled from the spot.There were no patients in the ambulance

On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.