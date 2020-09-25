Three Killed In Bike-Ambulance Collision In Odisha's Jajpur

Three Killed In Bike-Ambulance Collision In Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Three persons including a woman and a child were killed after two-wheeler they were riding collided head-on with an ambulance on NH-16 near Neulpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Sankar Sahu of Bidanasi in Cuttack, his wife and their six-year old daughter.

Related News

Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar cross 20,000 mark with 326 new…

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti…

Mo Bus Service to Puri, Konark to begin from September 27

Man Critical in Arrow Attack by nephew In Odisha’s Keonjhar

According to reports, Sahu along with his wife and daughter was heading to Bhadrak while the ambulance approaching from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler head-on killing the trio on the spot.

Soon after the tragic incident, the driver of the ambulance reportedly fled from the spot.There were no patients in the ambulance

On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar cross 20,000 mark with 326 new cases

State

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests COVID positive

State

Mo Bus Service to Puri, Konark to begin from September 27

State

Man Critical in Arrow Attack by nephew In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7