Three killed as bike collides head-on with pick-up van in Gajapati

Paralakhemundi: Three persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a pick-up van in Mohana area of Odisha’s Gajapati district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhir Mallick, Maila Mallick from Ramraju village and Ram Mallick from Hoeru village of Karchbadi area in the district.

The incident took place near Raising ghat when the trio was heading towards Karchbadi from Mohana and the speeding a pick-up van was coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was so intense that the trio was flung away from their bikes and reportedly died in the spot.

However, the pick-up van driver escaped from the spot soon after the incident.

Following the tragic incident, locals staged road blockade demanding adequate compensation to the kin of the deceased and arrest of the van driver.

On being informed, police reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for autopsy test and further investigation is on.