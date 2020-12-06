Three Injured In Wall Collapse in Odisha’s Bhadrak

By WCE 1

Chandbali: Three people were injured after a portion of the wall collapsed in Harijansahi under Chandbali block in Bhadrak district.

While one is critical and other two have suffered minor injuries.

The victims have been identified as Ashok Mahalik and Sabitri Mahalik , a resident of Harijansahi.

Sources said, Ashok, along with his wife Sabitri and son were sleeping when the mud wall collapsed of their house collapsed and fell on them.

They were immediately rushed to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Ashok and his son suffered minor injuries, Sabitri is said to be critical.

