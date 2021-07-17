Three hardcore criminals arrested, arms and ammunitions seized in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Saturday arrested three hardcore criminals from Salia Sahi in the capital city and seized swords and other weapons from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bapuni alias Deepak Nayak(33), Mufi alias Shahnawaj Malik (22) and Muna alias mantu alias Kalucharan Nayak (25).

On basis of reliable information, the Nayapalli police conducted a raid at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar and seized sword and other sharp weapons from them and apprehended three persons.

All the arrested will be court forwarded today, informed police official.