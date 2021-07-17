Three hardcore criminals arrested, arms and ammunitions seized in capital city of Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Saturday arrested three hardcore criminals from Salia Sahi in the capital city and seized swords and other weapons from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bapuni alias Deepak Nayak(33), Mufi alias Shahnawaj Malik (22) and Muna alias mantu alias Kalucharan Nayak (25).

Related News

Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized In Bhadrak, 4…

Pregnant woman beaten to death in Odisha, Husband arrested

On basis of reliable information, the Nayapalli police conducted a raid at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar and seized sword and other sharp weapons from them and apprehended three persons.

All the arrested will be court forwarded today, informed police official.

 

You might also like
State

Bahuda Yatra 2021: Sec 144 clamped in Puri

State

Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized In Bhadrak, 4 including woman arrested

State

Pregnant woman beaten to death in Odisha, Husband arrested

State

Odisha Police collects more than Rs 24 Lakh fine in last 24 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.