Three drug paddlers arrested in Odisha’s Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau
Koraput: Lamataput police arrested three drug peddlers in Odisha’s Koraput district on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akash Gupta, Manish Raj and Mukesh Mishra. All the accused are the residents of National capital, New Delhi.

The police also seized 50 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh, a four wheeler, and two cellphones from their possession.

According to reports, Lamataput Police staff, while patrolling,  noticed  one  four-wheeler  was  moving  from  Anakdili side  at  a  high  speed.

Eventually, the patrolling team stopped the vehicle and searched it.

During the search, Police recovered several bags of contraband ganja weighing 50 kgs, kept inside gas cylinder and inside the seat cover of the vehicle.

The accused have allegedly procured ganja from Machhkund area and were transporting to New Delhi for selling in higher price, police said.

A case has been lodged under NDPS  Act in this connection and the arrested person will be produced in the court today, said a senior police official.

