Three-day state mourning in Odisha for Naba Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to observe a three-day state mourning for State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who succumbed to his bullet injuries this evening.

According to the Home Department of the State government, the three-day state mourning will be observed from January 29 to January 31.

The government also said that as a mark of respect to the deceased Minister state honour will be accorded to him and the national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of funeral at the place where funeral takes place.

“Naba Kishore Das, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare passed away on 29.01.2023 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. It has been decided by the government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, state honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral takes place. There will be no official entertainment for three days from 29.01.2023 to 31.01.2023 throughout the state,” said a notification issued by the Home Department.

“Minister Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Minister Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and Minister Commerce, Transport, Water Resources will pay homage to the mortal remains on behalf of the State government and State honour will be arranged by D.P, Jharsuguda during the funeral at the cremation site,” the notification added.