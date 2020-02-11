3 women Critically Burnt In LPG Cylinder Explosion In Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, three women sustained critical burn injuries in an explosion of cooking gas cylinder at the DFO Colony in this district of Odisha Monday night.

The mishap took place last night while preparations were underway for a ‘dasah’ feast and a leakage in LPG cylinder caught fire. The blaze spread very fast and gripped the three women. All of them got engulfed in the flames subsequently.

The victims were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. As per latest reports, health condition of one of the three victims is critical and she is under observation.