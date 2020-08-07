Bhubaneswar: The entire world is going through a harrowing time due to the COVID 19 outbreak. According to reports, the global COVID-19 cases have already surpassed 19 million with over 700,000 deaths. In the meantime, Odisha today achieved three different COVID related records.

The State today reported highest single-day Covid-19 positive cases, recovery cases and death cases.

While the State reported 1833 Covid positive cases today, it reported 12 deaths, which is highest on a single day till now.

District Wise COVID positive cases reported today are as follows:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 69

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 34

7. Cuttack: 124

8. Dhenkanal: 43

9. Gajapati: 35

10. Ganjam: 279

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 60

13. Jharsuguda: 30

14. Kalahandi: 84

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapara: 34

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 298

19. Koraput: 47

20. Malkangiri: 36

21. Mayurbhanj: 34

22. Nabarangpur: 11

23. Nayagarh: 61

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 67

26. Rayagada: 152

27. Sambalpur: 39

28. Sonepur: 33

29. Sundargarh: 110

The Death Details are as follows:

1. A 55-year old Male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension,

2. A 36-year old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 78-year old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

4. A 55-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 61-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6. A 77-year old male of Sundergarh district.

7. A 77-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

8. A 66-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

9. A 52-year old male of Ganjam district.

10. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 62-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12. A 34-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

Similarly, a total of 1810 patients also recovered from coronavirus, which is also highest.

Here is the district-wise list of recovery cases:

700 from Ganjam,

202 from Khurda,

147 from Cuttack

136 from Gajapati

116 from Dhenkanal

106 from Sundergarh

62 from Sambalpur

55 from Rayagada

37 from Keonjhar

34 from Angul

24 from Kalahandi

22 from Koraput

20 from Jajpur

19 from Bargarh

17 from Balasore

15 from Bolangir

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Kendrapara

13 from Bhadrak

11 each from Deogarh & Nabarangpur

8 each from Jagatsinghpur & Jharsuguda

6 from Puri

5 from Boudh

4 from Sonepur

3 from Malkangiri

With today’s development, the total number of COVID positive cases reached 42,550 and the recovered cases of Odisha stand at 28697 while the death toll rose to 247.