Three coaches of Puri-Howrah Express derails in Puri of Odisha

Puri: Three coaches of Puri-Howrah express derailed near Malatipatapur, while the train was en-route to Puri district in Odisha this evening.

According to reports, there were no passengers present in the three coaches when it derailed.

Besides, no notification regarding life loss or damage was notified so far.

Further details into the matter are awaited.