Three chariots take ‘dakshina moda’ ahead of Bahuda Yatra

Puri: The ‘Dakshina Moda’ (southward turn) ritual of the three gigantic chariots of Lord Jagannath and His siblings was held today head of the Bahuda Yatra.

It is to be noted here that the three chariots- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalan- parked in front of Gundicha temple were facing north after the Ratah Yatra. However, the security personnel and sevayats pulled three chariots from the Lions gate of the Gundicha temple to the Nakachana gate after the Agnya Mala’ (divine approval) rituals following the Sakala Dhupa.

Daring rain in Puri, thousands of devotees throng the pilgrim city to witness the Dakshina Moda’ ritual and catch a glimpse of the Holy Trinity on the Adapa Mandap.