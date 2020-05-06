Berhampur: The Badabazar Police on Wednesday arrested three persons on charges of chain-snatching here in Odisha.

The accused have been identified as A. Ganesh, A. Durga and Narasima Das, residents of Jhagdei village under Aska Police limits in Ganjam district.

The Police also seized two two-wheelers and recovered Rs 20,000 from their possession.

According to reports, the accused came on two-wheeler and snatched gold chain from a woman while she was crossing a road along with her husband in the Badabazar area of the city. The victim sustained injury as she fell on the road while protesting the robbers. The incident was captured in a CCTV.

Based on the inputs from the victim about the identity of the accused and CCTV footage from the Badabazar area, Police formed a special team and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Several cases of chain snatching against the accused trio were pending in different police stations in the district, police said.