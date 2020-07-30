Three bodies found hanging from trees in Odisha’s Angul

Angul: Three bodies, including one of a girl, were found hanging from two separate trees under mysterious circumstances in Chhendipada of Odisha’s Angul district on Wednesday.

A resident of Dimiripada village under Chhendipada police limits had gone to a nearby jungle to graze goats where he reportedly noticed three bodies hanging from two separate trees. Soon he rushed to the village and informed about it to the locals.

While most of villagers hesitated to go to the spot as it was very late evening, a group of youths went to there and noticed the bodies.

From the given circumstances, they assumed that the trio has been murdered and their bodies have been hanged to give it the form of suicide.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

On the other hand, Chhendipada Police said that it is unaware about the incident.