Three Bank Officials Arrested For Misappropriation Of Old Age Pension In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Thelkolai police today arrested three employees of a private bank in Bamaloi for allegedly misappropriating money meant for Old Age Pension scheme.

The accused have been identified as Anirban Dey, branch manager, Sudhir Meher the cashier and Prabin Bharati, the former cahier of the bank.

Police said that the accused have forged the signature of former Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rengali block and misappropriated money to the tune of Rs 12.47 lakh.  

“The accused have been forwarded to the court. We are also further investigating to find out the possible involvement of other bank officials in the fraud,” said a police official.

 

