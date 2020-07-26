Jajpur burglary

Three arrested in mobile phones burglary worth Rs 6 lakh case in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Kuakhia police on Saturday arrested three accused persons involved in the burglary at a mobile store in Mugapal area of Odisha’s Jajpur district on the night of July 22.

The accused have been identified as Moinul Islam, Akhtar Khan and Soib Alam. They are the residents under Dharmasala police limits in the district.

Police seized two mobile phones and cash of Rs 7000 from their possession.

Earlier the police had recovered 50 mobiles out total 52 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 6 lakh after the trio managed to escape leaving behind the stolen mobile phones on July 22..

Police said that the accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage of the mobile store. “ We are further verifying their antecedents,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, the accused were forwarded to the court, police said.

