Three arrested for chain snatching and mobile robbery spree in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The police have apprehended three culprits responsible for a series of chain snatching and mobile robberies in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The accused have been identified as Sk. Sonu alias Sk. Sahil (22) of Gamadia, Dipu alias Pintan Kumar Dalei (27) of Karabar, and Sajad Khan (31) of Gopalpur Mushlim Sahi.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, Manas Mohanty, the incident occurred on July 24, 2023, around 6:20 AM while he was on a morning walk near Palasuni market. The trio, riding a black-colored Pulsar bike, executed the robbery, with Sk. Sonu drove the bike while Dipu Dalei and Sajad Khan were the pillion riders. They snatched a gold chain from Mr. Mohanty’s neck and fled the scene. The loot, a broken gold chain weighing about 11 grams, was later recovered from Sk. Sonu, along with the Pulsar bike used in the crime.

However, the audacious criminals were not done. On July 27, 2023, at approximately 10 PM, they struck again, this time committing a mobile phone snatching near Rasulgarh Square. The stolen mobile phone was seized from Dipu alias Pintan Dalei, while other mobile phones were recovered from Sajad Khan.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Dipu alias Pintan Dalei had a staggering total of 12 criminal cases registered against him in Kharvelnagar, Shahidnagar, and Banki Police Stations. Sk. Sonu alias Sk. Sahil had 7 criminal cases against him in Chandaka, Shahidnagar, and Badambadi Police Stations. Sajad Khan, the third member of the gang, had three criminal cases registered against him in Balianta, Bharatpur, and Capital Police Stations.

The three accused are under police remand presently. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.