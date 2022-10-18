Threat of cyclone increases in Odisha, govt to hold emergency meeting

Bhubaneswar: As the threat of cyclone has increased considerably in Odisha, the State government has called for an emergency meeting today.

The emergency cyclone meeting has been scheduled at 4 pm said reliable government sources.

The IMD in the earlier part of the day stated that there is possibility that a cyclonic storm will form over west-central Bay of Bengal (BoB).

As per IMD, yesterday’s cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a low pressure area east-central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

The system is likely to move in west-northwest direction and concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal around October 22.

There is every possibility that the system will further intensify into a cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal, tweeted IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that, on October 10, 2022 a cyclone preparedness meeting had been convened. Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had asked different departments to remain alert to fight a cyclone.

The Chief Secretary directed to keep ready the gears, materials and manpower as per the prescribed SOP to face the cyclonic situation. The state level cyclone preparedness meeting was held at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Secretary had also directed to keep ready Mobile telecom towers, Satellite phone generators, electric poles, Conductor, Substation and sufficient manpower to meet the exigency as there is ample chance of the telephone and electric supply arrangement getting disrupted during cyclone.