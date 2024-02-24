Thrashed by husband woman admitted to hospital in Odisha’s Bhadrak dist

Bhadrak: A woman has reportedly been admitted to hospital for treatment allegedly after being thrashed by her husband in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Radhanga village under Tihidi police station limits in the district.

As per reports, Muktikanta Nath of Radhanga village got married to Banajamini Sahu 10 years ago. The couple has two children. However, it has been alleged that he has been asking his wife to bring dowry money from her father’s house. It has been alleged that on certain occasions earlier also he has tortured his wife for dowry.

As per reports, today Banajamini has been admitted to Bhadrak district headquarter hospital in a critical condition for treatment allegedly after being thrashed by her husband.

After getting information about it, police personnel from the Tihidi police station have started an investigation in this matter.