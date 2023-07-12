Thousands of dead fish found in banks of river in Ganjam of Odisha!

Ganjam: Thousands of fish were found dead on the banks of a river in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday morning said reliable reports.

The scene has been reported from near Sunapur beach in Chikti block of Ganjam district.

It is worth mentioning that, quintals of dead fish were lying on the banks of river Bahuda and other river beds.

A large number of fish were found floating in the river water. It is not known why so many fish died. The reason is being probed by the authorities.

However, the local residents have expressed dissatisfaction due to foul smell due to the dead fish.

Detailed report awaited.