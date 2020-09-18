Thousands enjoyed cultural show violating Covid restrictions in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: At a time when Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in the State, thousands of spectators enjoyed dance performance on the stage without maintaining Covid restrictions recently in Balasore district of Odisha. The event reportedly was held at the Nimatpur haata under Bhogarai Police limits in the district.

As per reports, thousands of people were gathered at the haata where the cultural show was going on. However, there were hardly any person who had worn a mask. Even, social distancing norm was also reportedly violated.

As per sources, the said cultural show had been arranged on the occasion of Viswakarma Puja and Manasa puja.