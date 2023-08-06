Thousands bid tearful adieu to Odisha’s martyred marine Jawan

Cuttack: Thousands of people gathered at Achalkote village under Tigiria police station in Cuttack district today to bid tearful adieu to Odisha’s martyred marine Jawan Johnson Behera.

The martyred marine jawan of Indian Navy was laid to rest with full military honours and amid the chanting of ‘Jai Jawan’ and ‘Vande Mataram.’

Apart from the tributes of the Navy, Behera was accorded the 21-gun salute.

It is to be noted here that Johnson Behera received martyrdom in Port Blair on August 3. His body was brought to Bhubaneswar with an aircraft this morning and was taken to his native Achalkote village.

Hundreds of mourners poured into the village and bid a tearful adieu to the Jawan.