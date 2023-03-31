Thousand year old Dedhasura-Bhaibohu well found in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: The Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has re-discovered a thousand year old well in the Jajpur district of Odisha. Interestingly, the well is known as ‘Dedhasura-Bhaibohu’ well. The well has been found in the Chanditala village in the Badachana Block of Jajpur district in Odisha.

In Odia tradition Dedhasura and Bhaibohu are not allowed to interact with each other front to front. This well, which actually is a step well, has been constructed in such a style that two persons can collect water from here while they do not need to come face to face. And this is exactly required for a Dedhasura and a Bhaibohu as per the tradition. Dedhasura is the elder brother of the husband of a Bhaibohu. And in this well, a Dedhasura and a Bhaibohu can collect water at the same time without looking at each other.

The well is about 80 feet deep. It is being discussed that there are many historical mysteries associated with this thousand year old well. Now, this well has been left in a dilapidated condition. The locals have demanded its maintenance.

This ancient step well is situated on a 120 feet long and 35 feet wide rectangular land. Laterite stones, locally called ‘Mankada Pathara’ have been used in the construction of this well.

Though there are a few step wells in Odisha, this one is said to be the biggest one. One needs to get down about 80 feet to collect water from this well in which steps are there that lead from the ground to the water level.

Even today the villagers use the water of this well. People have demanded security and renovation of this historical monument due to its artistic, historical, technical and architectural importance.