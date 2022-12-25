This ‘Twitter girl’ from Odisha has solved many problems: Watch

Keonjhar: Social media is not just for merrymaking. Rather it can be instrumental to solve many social problems. A girl has proved this as she has solved many problems by posting tweets on the social media site Twitter. She is better known as ‘Twitter girl’.

Meet Shreelekha, the daughter of Sabita and Abhimanyu Jena of Belbahali under Anandapur block of Keonjhar district in Odisha. She is a post graduate. Not only Keonjhar, but she has solved many problems from different parts of Odisha. She has so far made 6000 tweets and out of that about 4000 tweets have been made to solve some problems and most of them have been solved.

In 2020 she tweeted to solve the transformer issue of her village. After her tweet, in which she conveyed the matter to the concerned minister and secretary, the problem was solved. She got encouraged from there.

Shreelekha has tweeted for people in different districts of Odisha. She has tweeted for compensation to poor people, treatment to patients, blood arrangement, treatment of birds and animals, for road and water issues.