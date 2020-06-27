New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps on offering new features every day to give better chat experience to its users. Recently, the company had added the Messenger Rooms shortcut to WhatsApp through a new update and instead the company had to remove the shortcut of the camera icon from WhatsApp. Due to the removal of the camera shortcut, users were missing it a lot. But now there is good news for the users that the camera shortcut is back.

The WABetaInfo report states that users will get back the old camera shortcut through the latest beta version 2.20.194.11 of WhatsApp. Users will be able to use the camera shortcut again. Recently Messenger Rooms removed the shortcut to add, but now these two shortcuts have become available simultaneously. The report states that the new beta version of WhatsApp will be available in select countries.

Group calling made easy in WhatsApp

Group video calling has become very easy with the Messenger Rooms shortcut add to WhatsApp. With this help, users can do group calling with 50 people at a time. Make it clear that this feature is only available on the web version, users cannot use it on mobile. Also, users will need Facebook Messenger to use it, because WhatsApp only has a shortcut for Messenger Rooms and clicking on it opens the Messenger app. However, in WhatsApp, only 8 people can participate in group calling together.

Whatsapp can be used in four devices simultaneously

In a report that surfaced on Whatsapp recently, it was informed that the company is going to bring a new update soon. With the help of this update, users will be able to use Whatsapp in four devices at the same time. Currently, Whatsapp can be used simultaneously on mobile and web versions.