This Scheme Will Get You More Than 9.95% Interest Annually On Investment

Bhubaneswar: Good news for investors, Edelweiss Financial Services has launched Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs), with which you can get more than 9.95 percent interest per annum on investment.

The company has set a target of raising 200 crores and interest will be available at the rate of 9.95. in this scheme.

Allotment will be done on first come first served basis

It is worth noting that Care has also given A plus rating to NCD of Edelweiss Financial Services. Under this, allotment will also be available on first come first served basis.

The company also informed that its face value is one thousand rupees. And through this the initial target has been set to 100 crores but if the response is good, then the company can increase the target to 200 crores.

As per the company’s notification you will get interest at the rate of 9.95 percent for a investment of 10 years. Likewise, an interest rate of 9.35 percent will be given on the investment of 3 years.

For a investment of 5 years period, the interest rate will be 9.80 percent. 75 per cent of the amount received through this will be spent by the company to repay the interest and principal.

You can also get an additional incentive of 0.20 percent per annum for all categories of investors, informed the company.

Explain that this company is a company of Edelweiss Housing Finance, which does business of retail and other finance.

The company has informed that the NCDs will also be listed on the BSE by the company, so that investors can get liquidity.

Significantly, interest rates on other resources including fixed deposits and saving accounts are currently at a lower level. It ranges from 5 to 7 percent. In such a situation, 9.95 percent interest is quite a good for investors to invest in NCDs than to keep deposits in FD and savings accounts.