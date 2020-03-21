Bhubaneswar: As we are all set to celebrate World Forestry Day, 2020 today a common man from Odisha has turned inspiration for many after planting trees along river banks. Meet Makuru Mohanta, a 70-year-old man from Sukruli block of Mayurbhanj district, Odisha who has turned the banks of Baitarani river into lush green forests.

Makuru has planted trees on a total of 10 acres land along Baitarani River banks. He not only planted trees on his own land but also planted on lands voluntarily donated by others.

Hailing from a rural background, Makuru has a minimum formal education but that didn’t stop him from dreaming. It took him a period of 40 odd years to turn his dreams into reality.

Once a barren bank, the riversides of Baitarani now have greenery alongside them thanks to the tough effort put by this old man. He is over 70 years of age and still continuing the good work of planting trees. Incessant hard work has been one of the main factors behind the success of Makuru.

At a time when there is rampant deforestation witnessed in various parts of the country, it is people like Makuru who are the inspiration for many to plant trees. Unfortunately, despite many beneficial schemes and initiatives by the Government every year, a large number of trees are chopped in Odisha. People must come forward and join hands with each other in order to protect the environment.

The International Day of Forests was established on the 21st day of March, by resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on November 28, 2012. Each year, various events celebrated and awareness raised about the importance of forests, and trees outside forests, for the benefit of current and future generations.