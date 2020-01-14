This Odia Child prodigy sure to amaze you with his speech #Watch

By Himanshu Guru

Bhubaneswar:  Four year old Aarin from Mahukhanda village in Balipatna Tehsil of Khordha district in Odisha is a naturally gifted orator. While he is yet to begin his formal education at present he is studying at the Anganwadi centre of the village.

Aarin has prepared a speech for the upcoming Republic day. In the speech he speaks about the sacrifices made by Indian freedom fighters. He speaks about Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel, Rani Laxmibai and other great persons of the soil.

Aarin’s aunty Dharodbala Singh Samanta has groomed the boy on oratory.

After getting uploaded to social media the video where Aarin has presented a stunning speech, has gone viral. Interestingly, his pronunciation of different words makes the speech more interesting and cute. Watch the video in the following link.

