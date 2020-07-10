This mother dog’s affection for its puppy may bring tears to your eyes: Watch

Umerkote: May it be a human being or an animal, mother’s affection for its kids is always there. Recently a heart wrenching scene was witnessed at the College square area of Umerkote in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

It was seen that a mother dog was approaching to a dead puppy. It used to lick it, perhaps in a hope that the puppy may get alive but in vain.

The puppy was reportedly run over by a speeding vehicle on the road. Yet, it’s mother was not ready to leave the place. It would howl anybody who tried to come nearby.

The locals witnessed the scene and many of them literally wept to witness affection of the mother dog.

Earlier, in such an incident in Bhubaneswar four puppies had been run over by a car. However, some animal lovers rose voice against it and the cab driver who had trampled the puppies was arrested.

In Umerkote too, intellectuals have come forward to look into the case to find out if there is any CCTV footage available related to the incident so that further action can be taken in the matter.