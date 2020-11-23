This Is How You Get Money Back If Online Train Ticket Not Booked Even After Deduction Of Money

Indian Railways provides online ticket booking through the Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Travelers consider booking tickets online more profitable to avoid congestion on the platform and save time.

It is often seen that during ticket booking money is deducted from the customer’s account but the ticket is not booked. This happens when you are booking a ticket for a special berth and there is no availability of berth. At the same time it can happen due to internet.

In such a situation the customer does not understand what to do and what not to do. In such a situation there is no need to panic, but IRCTC keeps giving you updates for further information. Your IRCTC account gets updated due to your transaction failure. These updates can be of two types, on the basis of which you can know what will happen to your depreciated rupee and when will it come back.

During the ticket booking, if you get ‘Payment Settled but Ticket Not Booked’ notification, then the money is put back into the account within the next 24 hours. At the same time, when the notification of ‘Settlement Failed and Ticket Not Booked’ comes, this notification means that there has been a problem from your bank. This means that the ticket money did not reach IRCTC. In such a situation, the bank credits you money in the next 2-3 days.