Gone are those days when people sued to ask direction of the address or location they wanted to go as most of us are now using the Google Maps. All the smartphone users take the help of the GPS service which not only helps them to share their location with the rest, but also visit the marked location without any problems. The Google Maps can be one of the most useful navigation tools whenever you are in a new place.

The most interesting thing is that you can use the Google Maps or Navigation service even if your smartphone does not has internet access, or cellular network is not coming. You can use offline GPS even in such a situation. However, for this you have to follow some steps beforehand. To run offline GPS and access maps on your Android device or iPhone, you must save the location in advance.

Use GPS offline this way:

It has happened to all of us that after going on a trip somewhere and after all the preparations are completed, we come to know that there is no access to internet. In such a situation, Google Maps can be useful for you. With the help of offline maps option of Google Maps, you can use GPS offline without internet or cellular network. With the help of this, a map of a location can already be downloaded and saved in your smartphone. You have to follow some steps,

Follow these four steps

Open Google Maps app on smartphone. Then tap on your profile photo shown in the top left and select ‘Offline Maps’. Then tap on ‘Select your own map’ and choose the place where you are going to go. After this the map will be downloaded and you can access it offline too.

