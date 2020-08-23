This is how you can update EPFO KYC details online

The government said that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) made significant progress in updating Know Your Customer (KYC) of its subscribers during July 2020 despite Covid-19 Pandemic with an aim to help the provident fund subscribers to use online services like withdrawal claims.

According to Ministry of Labour & Employment, EPFO has successfully updated 2.39 lakh Aadhaar numbers, 4.28 lakh mobile numbers and 5.26 lakh bank accounts in the Universal Account Number (UAN) of its subscribers.

The KYC updation enables a member to avail online services through the unified members portal. One can file online claim for final withdrawal and advances. The KYC details is the employee’s data including PAN, Aadhaar and Bank Account details. If you have still not updated these details on the EPFO Member Portal, it is better to complete them by visiting the EPFO’s UAN Portal.

A EPFO member requires the UAN to update or change in KYC detail on EPFO UAN portal.

Here is the process to update KYC details:

1) In order of update KYC details first of all you need to login to your EPF account using your UAN and password.

2) Then click on the ‘KYC’ option from the drop down menu under the ‘Manage’ section following which you have to fill the details such as PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, Driving License (DL), Ration card, Election card, and bank details in the form.

3) Soon after filling up the details, tick on the box in front of the document that you want to update. Enter the document number and your name as per the document.

4) Additional details such as IFSC in case of bank details and expiry date in case of passport and DL.

5) After this, click on the ‘Save’ button.

6) The EPFO will then verify your details and once the details match, the document is marked as verified.