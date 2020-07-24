This is how you can link Aadhaar card with mobile number online

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Union government to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar card with mobile number. Therefore, the government has asked everyone to link their Aadhaar card with mobile number. Did you change your mobile number recently? Have you linked your Aadhaar card with your new mobile number? If you have not linked till now, then do.

You can link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card in two different ways. You can do it either online or offline. If you want to do offline then you have to visit the Aadhaar centre for linking it. But can do the linking by yourself being at home.

Her are the methods using which you can complete the Aadhaar-mobile number linking process. Using this method, you can complete the Aadhaar-mobile number linking process sitting at the comfort of your house. One time password (OTP)-based method is used to verify mobile number online.

Here’s how to link Aadhaar with a mobile number through OTP.

1) The first step to link your Aadhaar card with the mobile number is to dial 14546 from the mobile number you want to link.

2) After making a call to 14546 you have to choose between Indian or NRI.

3) Now you will get an option to give your consent to link Aadhaar with your phone number by pressing 1.

4) Enter the 12-digit number of your Aadhaar card and confirm it by pressing 1.

5) Soon after pressing 1, you will receive a One-time password (OTP) on your mobile phone.

6) Then enter your phone number.

7) After you enter your mobile number, you will be asked to give you permission following which your operator will be able to pick your name, photo and date of birth from UIDAI database.

8) Now you will receive a SMS with an OTP which you need to type and then press 1 to complete the process.

Here’s how to link Aadhaar with mobile number online?

1) In order to link your Aadhaar card with mobile number you can visit an Aadhaar outlet.

2) You need to submit a self-attested Xerox copy of your Aadhaar card with your mobile number which you want to get linked.

3) Soon you will get an OTP.

4) The Aadhaar executive will verify the OTP and ask you to submit your finger impression.

6) You will receive a confirmation SMS soon after submitting your finger impression following which you have to type ‘Y’ and tap send to complete the e-KYC.