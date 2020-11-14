This Is How You Can Easily Download Others’ WhatsApp Status

In today’s time, almost all people use the messaging app WhatsApp for communication. At the same time, WhatsApp has also been introducing new features to facilitate its users. The most special of these is the WhatsApp status feature. Through this feature, users can share their memorable photos from quotes. However, the biggest drawback of this feature is that the shared WhatsApp status cannot be downloaded. But today we are going to tell you about a special trick here, through which you will be able to easily download the WhatsApp status of any user.

How to download WhatsApp status

To download WhatsApp status, first of all install the Status downloader for WhatsApp app in your phone.

Now as soon as you open the app, you will see two options here. First click to chat and second status downloader. Click on the second option i.e Status Downloader.

Here you will see all the photos and videos which have been recently shared by the users on WhatsApp.

Now click on the photo or video you want to download. When the photo or video is clicked, the status in the file manager will be stored in the downloader folder.

Note: Let us know that this trick is only for Android users. Also try this trick at your own risk, as you are resorting to third party app to download the status.

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature

Let us know that WhatsApp released the Disappearing Messages feature for users last week. The feature of the Disappearing Messages feature is that it automatically deletes the messages coming on your WhatsApp within 7 days. Explain that it works exactly like the features present on Gmail, Telegram and Snapchat. If you use these platforms, then you must be aware that the Disappearing feature is already present in them.

If you want to use this feature, then for this you have to go to your WhatsApp account and activate it. If you turn on the Disappearing Messages feature, your chat will automatically disappear within 7 days. If you do not want to make your chat disappear, you can also turn this feature off. This facility will be available on one to one chat.

(Source: jagran.com)