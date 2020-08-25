This is how you can earn money from home if you have lost job due to coronavirus

Hundreds of people have lost jobs nationwide during the Coronavirus epidemic because companies have fired employees to cut costs. In the current epidemic crisis, finding a new job can be a difficult task, because almost all sectors except online retail have been closed. However, even in such a situation, if you have talent then you can earn money sitting at home. In this news, we are giving some similar ways through which you can earn money sitting at home.

Freelance: The easiest way to earn money from home is to work for other people as a freelancer. There are countless websites online that allow people to do freelance work according to their skills and experience. You can choose websites that give freelancers a chance. You will need to set up a payment account and create a profile with relevant skills, experience and other details.

Skill: This is a time when you can improve your skills more. You can work from home and earn money with the help of your skills. Write a list of your skills where you are better than inexperienced employee. Find offline to individual customers, aggregator platforms or small businesses that are willing to pay for any of your skills.

Knowledge: You can use your knowledge in this time. You can share your expertise as a mentor or teacher through several online platforms. You can work periodically or on an hourly basis. If you specialize in any field, you can offer coaching class or training class to those who lack skills.

Graphic Designer: There is often a vacancy for such people on the linked-in. Such people are in great demand in the form of full time and freelancing. There are immense employment opportunities in this field.

Social Media Marketing Consultant: In the current era, social media has become a major source of revenue and companies consider it well. Companies need a social media marketing consultant to promote themselves and their products. If you can do this work then this field is better for you.

IT Specialist: Almost every corporate office needs an IT specialist. You can start work even with a little training. Such people can earn good working part time.

Instagram Marketing: This is a better way to earn. If you have good talent in the field of photos and videos, then you may get an offer to fill the Instagram feed of many companies.