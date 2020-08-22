America’s Got Talent’s judges and audience were left speechless following the power-packed performance of The Bad Salsa Group of India. The group is comprised of 15-year-old Sonali Majumdar and 21-year-old Maraju Sumanth from India’s Kolkata.

During the quarter final round of the America’s Got Talent 2020, the duo grooved to the tunes of a Bollywood song of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela’s song ‘Tattad Tattad’. This they teamed up with moves of Salsa.

However, their journey into the world stage was not so easy for them as they had to face several huddles which they revealed in a video that the duo has shared on their Instagram handle.

Sonali said that her father is a poor farmer and he can earn only a dollar per day. “I grew up in a village near Bangladesh. My father is a farmer and earns around a dollar a day which does not leave a lot for food. Things were hard, but there was one escape and that was watching Bollywood movies. There was one Bollywood heroine that I loved the most. She was brave and courageous. I wanted to follow her footstep,” she said.

“I started dancing, practicing every single day. But I never dreamed it would be possible for me,” she added.

Likewise, Maraju revealed that the two of them have been practicing really hard. He revealed that they rehearsed for 8-10 hours a day with an aim to win the judges and viewers hearts. “We want to win the hearts of the judges. So tonight, we are bringing Bollywood to the America’s Got Talent stage with the perfect twist of Salsa!,” he said.

The judges were all praise for their mind-blowing performance in the quarter final round and even asked the viewers to vote for the Indian dancing team.

“You guys are so good. I want to say you that you are the best that we had ever had. Is it a dance act or is it a danger act? I mean it is insane what you guys are doing. It is so fact it should bad as salsa. It was amazing,” said judge Sofía Vergara.

“Spectacular! Spectacular! Before I die I need somebody to spin my like that. It looks amazing. It is amazing that all that’s you guys have overcome to be here, that prepared. Love your outfits and love your everything,” said Heidi Klum.

Likewise, Howie Mandel said “You guys scrolled us. You showed us your precision, You showed us stranger, You showed us your country, You showed us on live. It is the first standing ovation of the night. You are the best of the night. America, this one has to be one of the firsts. This is the first one you guys should vote for. I love you.“

Many people are hopeful that the bad salsa group will win the 15th season of America’s Got Talent.