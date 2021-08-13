Third wave: District level taskforce to constitute in Odisha for management of COVID-19 in children

Bhubaneswar: As per the predictions of the health experts and possibility of the third wave of Covid-19 in Odisha, the state government has decided to constitute District level taskforce at all the districts.

Additional Chief Secretary Health  PK Mohapatra has issued a letter to the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Medical College heads and CDM & PHOs in this connection.

  • For effective monitoring and supervision, a District-Level Task Force shall be constituted under the Chairmanship of Collector and other members such as CDM & PHO, District Public Health Officers, senior Paediatric and Anesthesia specialists, WHO/UN officials and any other co-opted members.
  • This committee will regularly do the gap analysis, monitor and take steps for remedial action. The respective Collectors of the districts shall take a meeting in this regard within a week.
  • All paediatric cases of ILI or SARI need to be listed and swab collection of children of 0 to 18 age group shall be ensured for RT-PCR testing to screen out suspected positive cases in all health care facilities across the State. Non-availability of RT-PCR report will not be a criteria for not admitting a sick deserving patient.
  • 50 per cent of existing lCU, PICU, NICU may be isolated and earmarked for use to manage paediatric COVID cases. Steps will also be taken for upgrading the capacity.

The district authorities have been asked to take immediate steps in this regard and to remain in readiness to tackle the situation in case of a third wave of COVID-19.

