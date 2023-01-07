Third Russian death in Odisha: Died of cardiac arrest, reveals post-mortem report

Paradip: The Russian engineer who was found dead on the Cargo ship off the Odisha coast, died due to cardiac arrest, reveals post-mortem report.

Milyakov Sergey was found dead in a ship at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the ship, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip.

The body was first taken to the Paradip Port Hospital, and then sent to Kujang Government Hospital for postmortem examination, police said.