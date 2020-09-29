Balasore: A thief was caught red-handed by villagers while he was stealing from a house in Demburia village under Baliapala police limits in Balasore district of Odisha late last night. Later, he was tied to a pole in the village till the police came and rescued him.

According to reports, as many as three thieves entered the village last night and stole many mobile phones, money and other accessories from different houses.

In the meantime, one of the villagers noticed the thieves and alerted the people.

The villagers managed to nab one of the them and tied him to a pole in the village.

The villagers seized at least five mobile phones and some amount of cash from the thief, who was in an inebriated condition.

On being informed, the police reached the village and rescued the thief from the village, and started investigation into the matter.