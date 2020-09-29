Thief Nabbed By Villagers, Tied To Pole In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: A thief was caught red-handed by villagers while he was stealing from a house in Demburia village under Baliapala police limits in Balasore district of Odisha late last night. Later, he was tied to a pole in the village till the police came and rescued him.

According to reports,  as many as three thieves entered the village last night and stole many mobile phones, money and other accessories from different houses.

In the meantime, one of the villagers noticed the thieves and alerted the people.

Related News

96-Year-Old Odisha Man Recovers From Covid, Ray Of Hope For…

Dates for by-election to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly…

Chain Snatching Incident Caught on CCTV in Odisha’s…

Odisha Imposes Restriction On Use Of Private Vehicles For…

The villagers managed to nab one of the them  and tied him to a pole in the village.

The villagers seized at least five mobile phones and some amount of cash from the thief, who was in an inebriated condition.

On being informed, the police reached the village and rescued the thief from the village, and started investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

WhatsApp chats are leaking, you can save yourself by using these easy methods

Nation

200mn Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Be Manufactured By Serum Institute India

State

Deputy Collector Of Boudh Arrested On Charges Of Alleged Wife Abuse

State

Revenue Assistant of BDO Office Arrested On Accepting Bribe In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7