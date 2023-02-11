State

Thief caught on CCTV camera while stealing from Temple in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A thief was caught stealing money from the donation box of a temple on CCTV camera in Khiching here. The incident happened in Kichakeswari temple of the area.

The CCTV footage shows the thief breaking the lock on the main donation box of the temple and stole money from them.

According to sources, the thief has also broken and took money from three other donation boxes around the temple.

Similarly, money has been taken from the donation box of Goddess Lakshmi’s temple in Shukrili Bazar.

The Rua police is investigating the incident of theft from the 4 donation boxes.

