These trains to remain temporarily cancelled in Odisha: Check details

Bhubaneswar: To break the chain of Covid19 infection and for poor patronization, it has been decided to cancel a few Special trains up to 30th June, 2021, read a release issued by the E Co Railway on Friday.

Here is the list of trains cancelled:

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM 21st to 30th JUNE, 2021

084312/08432 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special 08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special 08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special 08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special 08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special 08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON NOMINATED DAYS FROM 11th TO 21st JUNE, 2021

08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th June and from Raipur from 22nd June to 1st July, 2021.

08515/08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th June and from Kirandul from 22nd June to 1st July, 2021.

08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from 21st to 30th June and from Jagadalpur from 22nd June to 1st July, 2021.

08561/08562 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th June and from Kacheguda from 22nd June to 1st July, 2021.

07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th June and from Cuddapah from 22nd June to 1st July, 2021.

02831/02832 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th June and from Lingampalli from 22nd June to 1st July, 2021.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON WEEKENDS, 26 & 27 JUNE, 2021 (SATURDY & SUNDAY)

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special 08433/08434 Bhubanewar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special 02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special from both the directions on 21th & 25th June and from 28th to 30th June, 2021 will run between Puri and Talcher and will remain cancelled between Talcher and Angul.

In view of preventive measures for Covid19, it has been decided to open Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters till 2000hrs (08.00p.m.) only till the lockdown is in force.