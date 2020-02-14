These Trains To Be Cancelled/ Partially cancelled/ Diverted in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety related modernisation work a few East coast Railways bound and originating trains will be diverted, partially cancelled and cancelled. The cancellation/diversion of the trains is due to safety work in Hazrat Nizamuddin-Palwal Railway Stations under Northern Railway jurisdiction; under Solapur Division of Central Railway and under Bangalore Railway Division of South Western Railway jurisdiction for commissioning of different infrastructure related developmental works.

Here is the list of trains diverted/cancelled/partially cancelled

Cancellation of Trains:

The 12807/12808 Visakhapatnam Nizmuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express via Rayagada-Titilagarh-Raipur from Visakhapatnam on 27th February and from Nizamuddin on 29th February, 2020 will remain cancelled.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

The 18519/18520 Visakhapatnam-LTT (Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam between 18th to 25th February and from LTT between 19th to 26th February, 2020 will run between Visakhapatnam & Pune and will remain cancelled between Pune and LTT from both the directions and will run on diverted route via Vikarabad-Latur Road, KurduvadiDaund Stations.

The 18463/18464 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar on 16th February, 2020 and from Bangalore on 17th February, 2020 will run between Bhubaneswar & Satyasai Prashanti Nilayam (SSPN) and will remain cancelled between SSPN and Bangalore from both the directions.

Diversion of Trains via Meerut City-Khurja-Agra Cant. Stations:

The 18478/18477 Haridwar-Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express from Haridwar on 26th, 28th, 29th February and on 1st March, 2020 and from Puri from 26th to 28th February, 2018 will run on diverted route via Meerut City-Khurja-Agra Cant.

Diversion of Trains via Secunderabad-Vikarabad-Latur Road, Kurduvadi & Daund Stations: