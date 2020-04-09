These private hospitals declared as Fever Clinics in Bhubaneswar

It is observed that many Private Clinical establishment have not established separate fever clinics for screening COVID cases, thereby exposing other general patients to infection. General public having Flu like symptoms are advised to visit only the following Private clinics, not others to avoid the risk of cross contamination.

Therefore in exercise of power conferred under epidemic disease act, 1897 (the act), I do hereby notify the following hospitals under Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation(BMC) area as fever clinics in reference to Health & Family welfare notification No9570/H/03.04.2020. Further concerned Municipal Commissioner/Collectors/CDM & PHO will notify different clinical establishment under their jurdiction as Fever clinics.

The Following Hospitals are declared as Fever Clinics at Bhubaneswar.

1: Kalinga Hospital +91 6746665200

2: AMRI Hospital 0674-6165656

3: Nilachal Hospital 2536590

4: Sunshine Hospital 9338108108

5: Sparsh Hospital +91674 6626666

6: Bluewheel Hospital 0674 7196600

7: Care Hospital 0674-6165656

8: Aswini Aditya Hospital 9238008803

9: Bhubaneswar Hospital 0674-2741427

10: BMRI Institute & Nurshing Home 0674-2740641

11: Padma Hospital 9437071386

12: Panda Nurshing Home 0674-2380550

13: Maa Shakti Hospital 9937276290

14: Gastro Kidney Care 06742553335

15: Vivekananda Hospital 9090960353

16: Usthi Hospital 06742550312

The apart they may also visit Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar, RGH Rourkela and any other DHH where Separate

fever clinics & triage facalities have been established. Further the superintendent of the above private

facilities are requested to visit the website.