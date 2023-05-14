These places of Odisha likely to witness heat wave conditions from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that several districts of Odisha will witness heat wave conditions from tomorrow.

Advertisement

The IMD in its latest bulletin said, “Under the influence of Dry Westerly/Northwesterly winds and high solar isolation, Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) very likely to rise by 3 to 5 degree Celsius during next two days at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

“Consequently, heat wave condition is likely in some districts of interior Odisha from 15th May 2023 and also maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40 degree Celsius and above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius at a few places over the districts of Odisha,” it added.

Yellow warning for heat wave condition issued for a few places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur from 8.30 AM of May 15 to 8.30 AM of May 16.

Likewise, yellow warning for heat wave condition also has been issued at a few places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh and Balangir between 8.30 AM of May 16 to 8.30 AM of May 17.

Similarly, few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir likely to witness heat wave condition between 8.30 AM of May 17 to 8.30 AM of May 18 as the weatherman has issued a yellow warning.

People are advised to take precautionary measure while going outside during day time between 11 AM and 3 PM.